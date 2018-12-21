KeralaLatest Newselectionsmembers and peoplePolitics

Yuva Morcha district President quits BJP

Dec 21, 2018, 05:22 pm IST
In giving a tremendous shock to BJP, its youth wing district president resigned from the party. After the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in Pathanamthitta to officially inaugurate the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, Yuva Morcha Pathanamthitta district president resigned from the party.

Sibi Sam thottathil, the Yuva morcha leader accused that the main agenda of BJP is hunting minorities and Dalits. But BJP leadership replied that Sibi is not active in party works for the last few months and was removed from the position.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to tour Pathanamthitta in the next month. The BJP chief Amit Shah also scheduled to visit Kerala Next Month.

