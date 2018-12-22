45 Women From TamilNadu to Set Out to Sabarimala Today

45 women under the banner of Manithi Organisation will leave to Sabarimala. Manithi is based in Chennai and they are planning to split 45 women into smaller groups, reach Kottayam and then go together from there. Manitha organisation worker, Selvi said that she is hopeful that she can reach Sabarimala with police protection even if protests are raised.

Among the team 9 are from Chennai, 2 from Madurai, 5 from Odisha and 1 from Chattisgarh. One team has set off from Karnataka in a bus. Manithi coordinator said that the women would reach Kottayam by Sunday 8 am and that they have taken fast for five days.

They also said that they are going Sabarimala not as activists but as Ayyappa devotees.