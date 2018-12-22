Latest NewsIndia

Govt committed to bringing triple talaq law to ensure social justice for Muslim women,says PM Narendra Modi

Dec 22, 2018, 07:31 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that despite all “obstacles” from fundamentalists and Opposition, his government was committed to bringing a law against the practice of triple talaq to ensure social justice for Muslim women.

“Despite all the obstacles, despite resistance from the fundamentalists and the Opposition, the government is committed to making a law against triple talaq so that our Muslim women get rid of a big insecurity in their social life,” he said here addressing the National Convention of BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

The government had brought the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) last year and got it passed in the Lok Sabha the same day but the Bill was stonewalled in the Rajya Sabha where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) lacks majority. The Opposition had expressed serious concerns over making triple talaq a criminal offence.

Under the proposed law, a man could be jailed for upto three years for pronouncing an instant divorce (triple talaq) to his wife, which is legitimate under the Hanafi school of Islamic jurisprudence.

