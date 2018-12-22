Latest NewsPolitics

Rahul Gandhi has turned from ‘Pappu’ to ‘Gappu’, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Dec 22, 2018, 04:54 pm IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gave a sarcastic twist to Farooq Abdullah’s latest comment on Rahul Gandhi.While the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minster remarked that the Congress President is no longer a ‘pappu’ (fool), Naqvi stated that the Gandhi scion has become ‘gappu’ (chatterbox) from ‘pappu’.

“Abdullah has rightly stated that Rahul Gandhi is no more a ‘pappu’. In my view, he has now turned to ‘gappu’ by telling lies to the public. He is all about a bunch of lies,” the Minority Affairs Minister said.

On Friday, Abdullah had stated that Gandhi is no longer a ‘pappu’ after proving his mettle as a leader by emerging victorious in the recently concluded assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states.

On December 11 and 12, the Congress party scored over the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

