This Phone Brand Emerges as India’s Most Preferred Android Smartphone and NO Its, not Apple or Samsung!

When you talk about premium smartphone brands, Apple and Samsung might be what we normally think of. But Guess what, OnePlus has dethroned tech giants such as Samsung by becoming India’s preferred premium Android smartphone brand.

One plus is known to provide stellar features at an affordable price, has high RAM and smooth performance to go along with an awesome camera. The phone also has good customer support and people like Oxygen OS as well.

According to the report, OnePlus went up to become the brand with the second brand with high loyalty with the customer of around 31% likeness to OnePlus, and thus narrowing the gap with the segment leader Apple at 44% and increasing the lead over Samsung at 25%.

Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, IDC India said, “Word of mouth continues to be the most prominent source influencing the consumer buying behaviour for smartphones. This has been a key factor for the success of brands like OnePlus with their unique go to market approach and spreading word of mouth augmented by a dedicated fan-based community.”