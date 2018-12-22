WATCH: This is What Kerala Police has to Say About the Recent Incidents of Abuse of Social Media in Kerala

A couple of incidents in Kerala where youngsters made an ill use of social media had caught public attention. Cyberspace is being used as a place to defame and take revenge on others and the trend needs to be arrested soon.

A few days before, some girls had made a video and posted in Facebook where they complain about the problems they faced in a village called Kilinakkod. Their video did not impress certain men and they had used Facebook to troll and defame the girls using derogatory posts.

In another incident, some girls were seen venting their frustration against a guy who allegedly cheated one among the girls, by using some serious abusive words. Now Kerala Police themselves have come up with a video, campaigning against such negatives uses of social media. The video says that one will have to pay a heavy price if one doesn’t observe decency and manners while using social media. Watch Video here: