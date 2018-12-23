KeralaLatest News

Activist Ammini’s Attempt to Enter Sabarimala Ends at Erumeli

Dec 23, 2018, 02:20 pm IST
A lot of the attention today was grabbed by the Manithi members who made an unsuccesful attempt to enter Sabarimala but then an activist and Dalit leader Ammini too had set out on the same mission. Ammini reached till Erumeli with police protection and Ponkunnam police had informed that she will be given protection till Nilakkal.

But at Erumeli, police convinced her that conflicts are happening at Pamba and that if she go there now, it will only serve to make issues worse. Ammini was convinced and she dropped her attempt to go Sabarimala there.

