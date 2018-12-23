Latest NewsPolitics

After Krishna Tej Pratap dresses up as Arjun, launches new teaser : Watch Video

Dec 23, 2018, 03:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tej Pratap Yadav recently announced his return to politics amid the row over his divorce with wife Aishwarya Rai. Days after the announcement, Tej Pratap Yadav posted a video trailer on his social media featuring his youth organization named Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS) that he launched last year.

In the video clip, the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader can be seen standing on a chariot personifying Arjuna with Lord Krishna as ‘saarthi’ holding the reins of the vehicle, similarly which was seen during the battle of Kurukshetra in the epic of Mahabharata. Furthermore, from the video, it appears that Tej Pratap Yadav’s DSS promises to be a secular organization while bringing all religions together.

Tags

Related Articles

Sep 30, 2017, 11:31 pm IST

Leaders participate in Dussehra celebrations across India, PM Modi greets countrymen

Feb 14, 2018, 07:20 am IST

BUSTED! Plan to smuggle people foiled by authorities

Oct 25, 2018, 08:51 pm IST

Human Skeleton Found in a Water Tank in School

Jan 26, 2018, 02:56 pm IST

Mahesh Babu to become the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close