After Krishna Tej Pratap dresses up as Arjun, launches new teaser : Watch Video

Tej Pratap Yadav recently announced his return to politics amid the row over his divorce with wife Aishwarya Rai. Days after the announcement, Tej Pratap Yadav posted a video trailer on his social media featuring his youth organization named Dharmnirpeksh Sevak Sangh (DSS) that he launched last year.

In the video clip, the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader can be seen standing on a chariot personifying Arjuna with Lord Krishna as ‘saarthi’ holding the reins of the vehicle, similarly which was seen during the battle of Kurukshetra in the epic of Mahabharata. Furthermore, from the video, it appears that Tej Pratap Yadav’s DSS promises to be a secular organization while bringing all religions together.