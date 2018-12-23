AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel sent to seven-day custody

A Delhi court has sent Christian Michel to a seven-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody over money laundering charges in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The alleged middleman in the scam, lodged in Tihar jail in the CBI case, was produced before Special Judge. The court allowed the ED to interrogate the British national inside the courtroom for 15 minutes after the agency sought his custodial interrogation. He was arrested after that.

The court also rejected Michel’s bail plea saying that considering the serious nature of allegations and the fact that the investigation is at a crucial stage, it will not be fit to grant him bail. The court had, on the 19th of this month, reserved the order on Michel’s bail plea in the case and sent him to judicial custody till the 28th.