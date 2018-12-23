Cyber attack against Selvi

Cyber hooligans started their usual attack on Selvi, who led the manithi collective members to Sabarimala. Selvi’s Facebook profile has come up with cynics and protesters who oppose women entry in Sabarimala temple. As usual, these people are using bad language and most abusive words to show their anger. These cyber hooligans who declare themselves as the custodians of customs and proclaim themselves as devotees are using most dirty and ugly words against Selvy.