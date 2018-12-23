Druvan ousted from Maamankam

Mammootty’s period flick ‘Maamankam’ has been hit by a new controversy. Actor Druvan noted for his role in ‘Queen’ has been ousted from ‘Maamankam’. Reportedly, the youngster has been removed from the cast without any prior notice. In a recent interaction with media, director Sajeev Pillai said that he was not aware of Druvan’s ousting and added that if the news is true, it might be due to some ego issues. It is a strange comment as the director is the captain and he should be aware of all that’s happening within the team.

According to Sajeev Pillai, Druvan is a hardworking actor who was ready to develop a warrior’s physique for the movie. The young actor had spent around 1 year for his physical transformation and Kalaripayattu training. He was also in the good books of Mammootty, who praised the youngster for his dedication and commitment. Unfortunately, the actor has now been replaced.

Duvan meanwhile has started shooting for the Shafi directorial ‘Children’s Park’, which also has Sharafudheen and Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead roles. The movie touted to be a fun entertainer is scripted by Rafi. The shoot is currently underway in Munnar.