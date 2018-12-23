India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-IV missile off Odisha coast

The indigenous built intercontinental ballistic missile Agni-IV has been test fired this morning from Abdul Kalam Island near Dhamra Port in Odisha. This is a part of regular test.

Today the missile was fired from a mobile launcher. During the test, DRDO scientists and top-level defence officials were present and monitored the movement of missile.

The missile was test-fired as a part of user training exercise, said defense sources.

The missile, which has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances, is equipped with state of the art Avionics, 5th generation onboard computer and distributed architecture.

Earlier in December, Agni-V was successfully test fired from APJ Abdul Kalam Island.