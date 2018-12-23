Kamal Hassan invites like minded parties to form alliance

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said his party has authorized him to take a decision on forging an alliance with like-minded parties for next year’s Lok Sabha polls. After discussions, the party executive and administrative panels ” authorized me to take a decision on forging an alliance with like-minded parties and a good alliance will fructify,” Haasan told.

The move is seen as a clear signal that Haasan’s fledgling party -founded in February this year- does not want to test the waters all alone and would rather prefer to join forces with established parties. Haasan had said recently that he was not averse to forging poll ties with the Congress if it eased itself out of the DMK-led alliance, which the national party has rejected.

His party’s propaganda for the Lok Sabha election would be based on the growth of Tamil Nadu, he said. Asked if his party would forge an alliance with Congress or the BJP, he said his party “would not strike a poll deal with a party that tries to change the DNA of Tamil Nadu,” which is perceived as against the BJP.

Haasan said a panel has been set up to pick party nominees for the 40 Parliamentary constituencies; 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in neighbouring Puducherry.