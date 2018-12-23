Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : BJP to form chain of WhatsApp groups to strengthen communication

Bharatiya Janatha Party decided to form a chain of whatsApp groups, linking party workers with its national leadership in a bid to strengthen communication channels between them ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the first conclave of BJP’s booth in-charges in Delhi, senior party leaders including party president Amit Shah gave ‘mantra’ of victory for 2019 and slammed Congress and ruling AAP in Delhi.

Addressing the booth level office bearers, BJP’s national general secretary(organisation) Ram Lal said “a chain of whatsApp groups linking Panna Pramukh up to national level leaders will be set up by January next year.”

‘Panna Pramukh’ are booth level BJP workers who are responsible for keeping in touch with voters named in one page (panna) of an electoral roll in a constituency.

Lal also advised booth workers to meet at least 10 families every week who do not support BJP and persuade them to vote for the party in 2019 polls.

“If you meet 10 such families, till the next Lok Sabha elections party will reach up to around 25 lakh such new families in Delhi,” he said.

He also advised them to prepare list of “influential” people residing in the area of their booths and also hold hold gatherings to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The booth incharges were also told to study causes of BJP’s defeat in previous years and ensure contact will all the voters in their booth.