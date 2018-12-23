Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : NDA won’t be able to open account in Bihar,says Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, joined by leaders of the opposition coalition, asserted that the BJP-led grouping would draw a blank in the state in 2019 General Elections.

Yadav was joined by RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha, HAM leader Santosh Manjhi and Congress’ Narendra Kumar to launch a blistering attack on the NDA. They came together to induct a new entrant into the opposition coalition, Mukesh Sahni’s Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP). They lambasted the NDA, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in particular calling him an “opportunist”, but remained guarded on the issue of seat sharing in the Grand Alliance.

During the day, the NDA finalised seat sharing according to which the BJP and the JD(U) will fight 17 seats each and the LJP the rest six in politically crucial Bihar. The announcement was made by BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi in the presence of JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. “One more party, Mukesh Sahni’s VIP, is joining the Grand Alliance in Bihar. This shows that the Grand Alliance’s strength is increasing.

The BJP-led NDA will not be able to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls (here),” said Yadav, the leader of the Bihar assembly. Asked when the Grand Alliance would announce its seat sharing, Yadav said, “We will sit together and decide the issue very easily as to which party would contest how many seats.” When pressed further, he said “I will not utter anything (more) on the issue.”