Manithi Workers Withdraws From Sabarimala. BREAKING NEWS

After hours of tussle, Manithi workers are finally leaving Sabarimala. Having come at Sabarimala early morning, the team of 11 was stopped by protestors. For hours there was no real progress, but then police arrested the devotees a while back as Manithi members used this chance and tried to run ahead. Their dash was however stopped soon as protest intensified and they along with police officers ran into guard room.

Now it is learnt that the Manithi workers are returning to their place. They were forced into the vehicle and the vague response of Selvi through the window of the bus was that the police are forcefully sending them back.

Meanwhile, Police said that the decision to go back was taken by the Manithi members themselves. Earlier Selvi had said that if the police issue an official statement that they cannot offer any security to the organisation’s members, they would go back.