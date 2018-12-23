Manithi Workers Withdraws From Sabarimala. BREAKING NEWS

After hours of tussle, Manithi workers are finally leaving Sabarimala. Having come at Sabarimala early morning, the team of 11 was stopped by protestors. For hours there was no real progress, but then police arrested the devotees a while back as Manithi members used this chance and tried to run ahead. Their dash was however stopped soon as protest intensified and they along with police officers ran into guard room.
