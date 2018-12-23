Manthi Leader Selvi and Police Held Discussion. Here is the Final Decision

11 women from Manithi organisation have reached Sabarimala and are facing strong protest from devotees. Police are trying hard to take control of the situation and they held a discussion with Manithi leader Selvi.

Pamba CI and three policemen who are fluent with Tamil spoke with Selvi. Police asked Selvi to reconsider the decision to go Sabarimala because the protests are building up and the safety of everyone is equally important to them.

Selvi had reportedly replied that giving protection is the duty of Police and that they are not going to go back until they are able to complete Darshan.