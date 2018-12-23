KeralaLatest News

‘Not Sure If the Manithi Members were Devotees’ Says Kadakampally Surendran

Dec 23, 2018, 02:07 pm IST
Less than a minute

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said that he is not sure whether the Manithi members who came to visit Sabarimala were true devotees or not. He said that it is the observation Committee appointed by High Court who has to look into this matter.

Meanwhile, the Committee responded that the high court has not entrusted them with the responsibility to take any decision regarding young women’s entry into Sabarimala. The order was only to evaluate the facilities arranged for devotees at the temple. The decision on young women entry has to be settled by Travancore Devaswom Board and Police.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 28, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Shocking Revelation Of Deepika Padukone: She Was Asked To Get Breast Implants!!

Jan 9, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS : Earthquake strikes again in India

Sep 9, 2017, 11:42 pm IST

India attaches great importance to ties with Sri Lanka : Narendra Modi

Jun 11, 2018, 08:37 pm IST

Assam police arrested 13 for posting hate messages over the lynching of two youths

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close