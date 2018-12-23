‘Not Sure If the Manithi Members were Devotees’ Says Kadakampally Surendran

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said that he is not sure whether the Manithi members who came to visit Sabarimala were true devotees or not. He said that it is the observation Committee appointed by High Court who has to look into this matter.

Meanwhile, the Committee responded that the high court has not entrusted them with the responsibility to take any decision regarding young women’s entry into Sabarimala. The order was only to evaluate the facilities arranged for devotees at the temple. The decision on young women entry has to be settled by Travancore Devaswom Board and Police.