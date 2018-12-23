Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan PM should learn from us, says Asaduddin Owiasi

Dec 23, 2018, 06:04 pm IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owiasi asked Pakistan PM  Imran Khan to learn something from India about minority rights.

Owiasi  tweeted, “According to the Pakistani Constitution, only a Muslim is qualified to be President. India has seen multiple Presidents from oppressed communities. It’s high time Khan sahab learns something from us about inclusive politics and minority rights.”

He further added that India is a democratic country and could look after itself. The Bollywood actor told the newspaper Sunday Express, “I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years, and we know how to look after ourselves.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he will “show” the Narendra Modi government “how to treat minorities”, amid a controversy over Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks on mob violence in India.

Shah finds himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks on the spate of mob lynching cases in India following the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district earlier this month.

 

