Protest Against ‘Manithi’ Team at Pamba. Can they Trek Sabarimala?

Dec 23, 2018, 06:14 am IST
11 women, under the banner of Manithi organisation and under the leadership of Selvi, have reached Pamba, all set to trek Sabarimala. As expected the protestors have made a fortress of defence around the women, making their progress towards the temple extremely difficult. Manithi members have said that they are not going to back off until they have Darshan. More police officers are currently rushing to the spot to handle the issue.

Earlier, when women approached Melsanthi with the request of arranging their irumudi kettu, it was turned down and they had to entrust the job with the senior women from their team. It is known that there are 11 women in the team, 6 of them have irumudi while the other 5 are there to help.

Earlier it was said that they would come as a bigger team, however, only a team of 11 reached Sabarimala.

