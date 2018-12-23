Protest Intensifies, Police Gives this Warning through Megaphone

The Manithi organisation’s workers are still at Pamba as devotees have been quite stern about not letting them enter the temple. Police are trying to convince the workers to go back but the workers have held firm on their stand as well. Police seem unclear on what their next action should be. Meanwhile, the officers took the megaphone and started giving warnings.

The message given through the loudspeaker was that it is wrong to assemble unlawfully on a place where section 144 is still imposed. Police asked the devotees to disperse.

The warning has already been issued a couple of times.