KeralaLatest News

The renaissance will not happen in a single day, says K.T.Jaleel

Dec 23, 2018, 07:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

The renaissance will not happen in a single day, says Higher education minister K.T.Jaleel. But renaissance will surely happen in Kerala society. The police have tried to make the women group who came to visit Sabarimala about the situation there and possible security risks. This is the duty of the police. The police tried to avoid the tension caused there in Pamba, Jaleel said. If anything wrong happened during the women group’s trek then it will be a big issue, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 20, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

800-km range Brahmos missile to be tested this year

Sonam Kapoor in Desi Avatar
Apr 22, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Sonam Kapoor in Desi Avatar with a Traditional Kanjivaram Silk Saree- See Pic

priyanka222
Jun 26, 2018, 08:10 am IST

Priyanka Chopra’s dinner date outfit’s cost with Nick Jonas will leave you baffled – See Pics

Jun 24, 2018, 08:38 pm IST

Kashmiri art brings home Hindus and Muslims

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close