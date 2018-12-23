The renaissance will not happen in a single day, says K.T.Jaleel

The renaissance will not happen in a single day, says Higher education minister K.T.Jaleel. But renaissance will surely happen in Kerala society. The police have tried to make the women group who came to visit Sabarimala about the situation there and possible security risks. This is the duty of the police. The police tried to avoid the tension caused there in Pamba, Jaleel said. If anything wrong happened during the women group’s trek then it will be a big issue, he added.