Latest NewsInternational

Tsunami : Death toll rises to 222,Over 800 injured

Dec 23, 2018, 05:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The death toll from a volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 222, with more than 800 people injured, officials said Sunday.

“222 people are dead, 843 people are injured and 28 people are missing,” Indonesia’s national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

“This number is predicted to increase because not all victims have been successfully evacuated, not all health centers have reported victims and not all locations have got complete data.”

Dramatic video posted on social media showed a wall of water suddenly crashing into an open-air concert by pop group “Seventeen” — hurling band members off the stage and then flooding into the audience.

In a tearful Instagram post, frontman Riefian Fajarsyah said the band’s bassist and road manager had been killed.

Images of the aftermath of the tsunami in coastal areas show a trail of uprooted trees and debris strewn across beaches. A tangled mess of corrugated steel roofing, timber and rubble was dragged inland at Carita beach, a popular day-tripping spot on the west coast of Java.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 7, 2018, 08:58 pm IST

Google Doodle celebrated Hubert Cecil Booth on his 147th birthday

Apr 7, 2018, 03:48 pm IST

Check out Bollywood stars that Salman Khan slapped

bus accident
Jul 3, 2017, 03:57 pm IST

Bus crash: 18 passengers missing and 30 injured

Shahnavas
Mar 17, 2018, 11:24 pm IST

Congress is tired under Modi Govt rule not India , says Shahnawaz Hussain

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close