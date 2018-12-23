Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Air with Full HD Display : Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched a new version of the sleek, and powerful Mi Notebook Air. The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air may appear rather diminutive, but it is capable and versatile laptop that packs powerful hardware, Full HD display and offers several other mainstream features.

The latest Xiaomi 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air has arrived. The Chinese smartphones and electronics giant has launched the laptop in China. The latest Mi Notebook Air has the 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and fast SSD storage as well. Let’s look at the important aspects like price, availability, specifications and features of the new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch version.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch version sports a thin and light metal unibody design. Xiaomi assures the design offers sturdiness to the small form-factor laptop. As the name indicates, the new Mi Notebook Air has a display size measuring 12.5 inches when measured diagonally. Xiaomi has deployed a Full HD screen with a display resolution of 1080p. The screen has remarkably thin bezels measuring just 5.71mm.

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch version looks like magazine, and interestingly, even weighs the same. The laptop tips the scale at just 1.07Kg, and is about 12.9mm thick. Despite the size, the Mi Notebook Air manages to pack a powerful 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The capable processor works with 4GB RAM. The laptop comes with 256GB internal storage.

The latest notebook from Xiaomi costs CNY 3999, which roughly translates to INR 42,000.