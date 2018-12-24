Kerala Govt playing double role in Sabarimala,says Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala government has no control over the police,Govt playing a double role in Sabarimala,Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Today.

The minister and observation committee are putting blame on each other about the security at Sabarimala. Nobody should taken action which will hurt the sentiments of devotees. The government should take actions so that devotees can perform the Sabarimala pilgrimage peacefully,he said.

Sabarimala women entry is a closed chapter since the devaswom board approached the supreme court seeking more time to implement the verdict at Sabarimala.

The police should not have brought women to Sabarimala since amidst these huge protests. He also said that the protests are being staged at Sabarimala by real devotees and the government is trying to sabotage the Sabarimala pilgrimage. He demanded that the government should withdraw from this.