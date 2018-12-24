KeralaLatest News

Republic day parade: Union government denies Kerala permission to present float

Dec 24, 2018, 10:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

The union government has denied permission for the float from Kerala to be included in the republic day parade. The decision was taken by the central defence ministry. Permission was denied for a float from Kerala representing the renaissance values.

19 states had got the permission to present their floats in the republic day parade initially. Kerala was also included in this list. The defence secretary has sent an official letter to all the states selected for presenting the float. However, Kerala has not received such a letter and it was confirmed that Kerala was excluded from the event.

It has been alleged that such an action was taken due to political reasons. Kerala had presented many good floats in previous years and they had received huge appreciation.

Tags

Related Articles

horror
May 3, 2018, 10:28 pm IST

Here’s the list of horror movies you should never watch alone

Mar 14, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

Priya Prakash looks stunning in her Latest photoshoot: See Pics

vadivelu-more-cases-filed-after-shankar
Feb 25, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

Two more cases filed against comedy actor Vadivelu after Shankar filed case

Feb 19, 2018, 11:36 am IST

‘Sulu’ helped me to realise how difficult it is for women says Vidya Balan

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close