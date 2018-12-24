Former Chief Minister and chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission V. S. Achuthanandan, has come forward raising harsh criticism against the police action of forcing women devotees to return from Sabarimala. V. S. said that police stood back as bystanders and this cannot be entertained. He has also sought to take strong action against those who attacked the women devotees’ house. The women had tried to enter Sabarimala temple on the basis of the Supreme Court verdict. And those who attack their homes are goondas. They must be punished, he added.

The police had brought back two women devotees who tried to visit Sabarimala temple on Monday morning. Official statement of the police stated that they are being brought back due to security issues. Huge protests had occurred at Chandranandan road when several protesters blocked these women. However, the women devotees identified as Bindu, the native of Koyilandi and Kanaka Durga, the native of Malappuram are not interested to go back. They demanded the police to take them to the temple after settling the issue. Meantime, it has been reported Kanaka Durga was not feeling physically well during the protests. However, Bindu later said that Kanakdurga’s health was perfectly alright.