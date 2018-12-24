KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Sabarimala protest: DCC member leaves party

Dec 24, 2018, 05:23 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram district Congress committee member Shajimon resigned from the party. Shajimon, a member of DCC has left Congress as a protest against the party stand in Sabarimala issue. He informed that he will associate and co-operate with CPM.

He clarified that he has resigned from the party as he opposes the stand taken by the Congress in Sabarimala issue. Congress is trying to take political advantage in the Supreme Court verdict about Sabarimala woman entry. The party is even joining hands with BJP for this, he accused.

Shajimon worked years as a  member of Aryanadu Congress block committee. He also informed that many members of congress will be following him. And lots of congress workers will camo forward and resign from the party to protect renaissance values, he added.

