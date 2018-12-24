Sabarimala Protest :Two women pilgrims reaches Pamba to visit Sabarimala

After Manithi Members,Two more Keralite women were blocked by protesters at Appachimedu early on Sunday morning, who were on their own way to Sannidhanam in Sabarimala from Pamba.

However, the women have stood their ground that they would not return. Perinthalmanna native Bindu and Kanakadurga of Kannur have attempted the trek.

The police have given them security. The women did not face any protests initially. They reached Pamba by 3.30 am and then continued their journey to Sannidhanam. However, they were blocked at Appachimedu.