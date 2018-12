The death toll from a volcano-triggered tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 281, with more than 1,000 people injured, the national disaster agency said Monday, as the desperate search for survivors ramped up.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said that the quake occurred at 9:03 pm (local time) when the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted, adding that the tsunami struck after 24 minutes.