Women who came to trek Sabarimala have underworld connection: BJP

BJP State president P S Sreedharan Pillai has alleged that those women who tried to climb Sabarimala were the ones having Maoist connections; they were assigned to do so according to the instruction of the chief minister and pundits in AKG center.

“What is coming out is the conspiracy hatched in connivance with international forces to turn Sabarimala into a battleground. Central Agencies like NIA should probe this matter. Attempts are being made to take anti-social elements to Sabarimala after dressing them up as Sabarimala devotees. Those who have come to climb the holy hillock are atheists and ones having a close link with certain institutions,” he said.

Referring to the government’s Women’s Wall, Pillai said that first the invitation was only to Hindu women and now Christians and Muslims women, as well as men, are also being invited to form the wall. However, the BJP will strongly stand for protecting the beliefs.

He was speaking in front of the BJP’s strike pandal near the Secretariat.