Xiaomi launches Mi Play with water-drop display : Price and Specs

Xiaomi has launched Mi Play with water-drop display in China. The biggest highlights of the Xiaomi Mi Play include AI dual camera, CPU/GPU Turbo technology and more.

The Xiaomi Mi Play price starts at 1099 yuan (roughly Rs. 11,155) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant while the smartphone will be available in Black, Blue and Red colour options while there is a reflective glass-like gradient finish at the back.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Play sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 84 per cent NTSC Color Gamut and 1500:1 contrast ratio. It is powered by the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm SoC clocked at 2.3GHz and paired with CPU/GPU Turbo technology. The smartphone is further backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card.

While the Xiaomi Mi Play runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10 on top, it comes with dual SIM support as well. For optics, there is a 12-megapixel primary rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED Flash, 1.25?m pixel size, PDAF and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Other features of the Xiaomi Mi Play include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and a 3000mAh battery.