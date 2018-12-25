16-year-old Indian girl sets Guinness World Record : Watch Video

16-year-old girl Nilanshi Patel from India holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest hair on a teenager.She had stopped cutting her hair at the age of six after receiving a very bad haircut.Her hair is 5 feet and 7 inches long.

“I got my hair cut, a really bad haircut. So, then I decided that I won’t cut my hair. I decided that when I was six and have not cut it since,” she explained in a YouTube video released by Guinness World Records.

Nilanshi says that she washes her hair once in a week and it takes only a half-hour to dry.

“My mother helps me to braid and to comb my hair,” Nilanshi said.

“People think that I face so many problems with my hair, but I don’t face any problems, I do sports and all the things with my hair. It’s a lucky charm for me,” she said.

“I style it is as a long braid or as a bun on the top of my head. When I am going to an occasion, or when I am playing table tennis, I bun my hair on my head so that it is comfortable for me,” she added.

A video was shared by Guinness World Records which shows off her hair in all its glory.