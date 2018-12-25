KeralaLatest News

300 Women and 1000 Men to Protect them to Visit Sabarimala

Dec 25, 2018, 10:02 am IST


Kozhikode: 300 women and 1000 men are all set to trek Sabarimala in two days, according to a Central Intelligence report. The report says the women are determined to go Sabarimala at any cost. About a thousand men are along with them to help them. The women who tried to enter Sabarimala on the last day was like a test dose to see how difficult it is to beat the protest and enter the temple.

It is reported that certain CPIML and extreme left workers around Thalassery, Vadakara area are behind this. They have been campaigning through a Facebook page and Whatsapp group. Not just from the Kerala state, but women from many parts of the nation will be with them. Such a platform was made by many small and big organisations including Manithi.

