Apple ready to provide customers’ data on Indian government requests

The Indian government has urged Apple to provide information for 27 devices and 18 accounts in the January-June 2018 period. With this information, the company will be providing data in most of the cases owing to an iTunes Gift Card fraud inquiry.

The number of government requests in assorted formats such as subpoenas, court orders, warrants or other valid legal requests also consists of 34 financial identifiers and three emergency requests, Apple stated in its Transparency report which was out late Monday.

Reports suggested that for device requests, Apple provided data to the Indian government in 63 percent of cases and 85 percent in the cases linked to financial identifiers.

Keeping with international trends, Apple has launched a new transparency report website which makes it easier to watch data requests from assorted governments. Internationally, the company received 32,342 demands from governments to right to use 1,63,823 devices, with 80 percent of the requests approved, said the company.