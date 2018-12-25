Bindu and Kanakadurga not affected by a failed Attempt, Wants to go Sabarimala again

Kottayam: Bindu and Kanakadurga who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala yesterday is not affected by the result. Both have been admitted at Medical College in Kottayam but they have not gone back from their earlier stand on wanting to go Sabarimala. This has put police in a tight spot since they have the legal responsibility to abide by the Supreme Court verdict. Police have been trying to change their mind.

Yesterday Bindu and Kanaka Durga couldn’t enter Sabarimala due to strong protests. Doctor’s at Kottayam Medical College said that they have no serious health issues. So far police have not taken a decision on arranging security for these women.