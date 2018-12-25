Latest NewsIndia

CM inducts nine ministers in his Cabinet

Dec 25, 2018, 08:16 pm IST
In Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel Cabinet has been expanded with the induction of nine ministers. Governor Anandiben Patel administrated the oath of office to the ministers at the ceremony held at Police Parade Ground in Raipur.

Mohammed Akbar, Ravindra Chaubey, Shiv Dehariya, Kawasi Lakhma, Anila Bhediya, Premsai Singh and Umesh Patel are among prominent legislators who were sworn-in. Many senior Congress leaders, apart from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Ministers TS Singhdeo and Tamradwaj Sahu, attended the swearing-in ceremony. Baghel and the Ministers were sworn-in on the 17th of this month.

