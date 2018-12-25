Government to make all electricity meters smart prepaid by April

The Central government plans to make all electricity meters smart prepaid in three years in a bid to cut transmission and distribution losses. The Power Ministry has decided to make all meters smart prepaid in three years from April 1, 2019.

Manufacturing of smart prepaid meters will also generate skilled employment for the youth. State governments had earlier signed the Power for All document and had agreed to supply power round the clock to their consumers.

Under this, “the distribution licensee shall provide 24×7 power to their consumers by 1st April 2019 or earlier. However the appropriate Commission in exceptional circumstances for the reasons to be recorded in writing may grant extension in this time period,” the statement added.