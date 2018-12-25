“Kill Mercilessly” Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy’s Shocking Instruction

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has landed himself in a fresh controversy and this will take some time for him untangle. He was caught on tape telling someone – most likely a senior police officer – to “mercilessly kill” to avenge the killing of a local leader of his party, the Janata Dal-Secular or JDS.

In a video released by news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy was heard saying: “He(murdered JDS leader Prakash) was a good man, I don’t know why did they murder him. Kill them (assailants) mercilessly in a shootout, no problem.”

Regarding the controversy, Kumaraswamy said: It(kill assailants mercilessly) was not my order, I was emotional at that moment. they (killers )are the reason for two murders and they were in jail. they came out on bail 2 days ago and killed another person(JDS leader Prakash), this is how they are misusing bail.

Prakash was murdered on Monday by unidentified assailants while he was travelling in his car in Maddur. According to reports, Prakash (50) was travelling on Mysuru Road in Mandya when he was attacked by four bike-borne assailants. Initial reports said Prakash was alive after the attack but succumbed to his injuries later.