Rajasthan gets cabinet with highly qualified ministers

On Monday 23 legislators inducted into the council of ministers in Rajasthan cabinet. Three PhDs, six LLBs, two MBAs and one engineering degree holder .Seven of the ministers are undergraduates.

Of the total 23 legislators who took oath as minister, eight have police cases lodged against them and most of the ministers, except two, are active on social media.

The only engineering graduate is Ramesh Chand Meena, who completed Bachelor of Engineering (civil) in 1993. He was elected from Sapotara constituency of Karauli and was inducted as the cabinet minister.

Cabinet ministers BD Kalla, Raghu Sharma and RLD leaders Subhas Garg, who were sworn in as ministers of state, are all PhD holders.

Kalla and Raghu Sharma are also LLB.

Besides, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Govind singh Dotasara, Sukhram Bishnoi and Tikaram Jully also have LLB degree, according to the details in their affidavits filed for the elections.

Raghu Sharma and Mamta Bhupesh, the lone woman in the council of ministers, have MBA degrees.

MoS Bhajan Lal Jatav is a Class 10 pass, cabinet minister Udai Lal and MoS Arjun Bamnia have gone upto second year of graduation (without completing) and five ministers have educational qualification of senior secondary or equivalent.

Eight ministers- Lal Chand Kataria, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh chand Meena, Arjun Singh Bamnia, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Ashok Chandna, Bhajan Lal and Tikaram Jully have cases pending against them.

Maximum number of the cases (10) is against the youngest minister Ashok Chandna.

Eight of the cases against him are for disruption of government business during different agitations in Bundi, Karauli, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bundi and Bhilwara while one case is for holding meeting without permission and violating section 144 of CrPC.

One case (Sriganganagar) is regarding allegation of procuring gun licence using fraudulent documents and wrong address.

Four ministers-Vishvendra Singh, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh and Bhajan Lal Jatav have mentioned no social media account in their affidavit while six ministers –BD Kalla, Raghu Sharma, Udai Lal Anjana, Sukhram Bishnoi, Ashok Chandna and Subhas Garg (RLD) have accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.