Ravi Shankar Prasad urges SC to fast-track hearing of Ayodhya title suit

The Union minister for law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad appealed to the Supreme Court to fast-track the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 15th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad in Lucknow.

The Minister stressed that if it can happen in the SSabarimalaissue why can it not be done to resolve this long pending matter. Supreme Court Justice M R Shah, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Govind Mathur were among others present at the event.

Citing a copy of the Constitution, he said, “There is a mention of Ram, Krishna as well as Akbar but there is no mention of Babur… But if we talk about such things in the country, a different kind of controversy is raised.”

The Union minister also talked about bringing an all-India judicial services system for appointment of judges in the future.