Sabarimala: Huge Traffic Block Puts Devotees on Wait for Hours

Erumeli: With just two days to go for Mandala Pooja, huge traffic blocks are occurring near Sabarimala. Vehicles in the Erumeli-Nilakkal route are stuck in traffic blocks. This is happening mainly due to the lack of proper parking facilities at Sabarimala.

It was by yesterday night that the number of vehicles reaching Nilakkal base camp from other states had gone really high. The Christmas vacation along with Mandala pooja is another reason for the sudden rush. Some Pilgrims said they were stuck for more than 5 hours.

Currently, there are 17 parking grounds at Nilakkal. About 15000 vehicles can be parked here but currently, only 8000 vehicles can be accommodated here. The committee appointed by High court has instructed Police to arrange more parking space.