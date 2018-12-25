Sabarimala: Police says would not provide protection for women

The police have clarified that they will not provide protection for women reaching to visit the temple. The decision was taken on the basis of the intelligence report that there is a probability for a clash at Sabarimala if women enter the temple. Police sources also clarified that the final decision will be taken by the state government.

Meantime, the rush at Sabarimala is getting increased day by day as the pilgrimage season is coming to an end. A steady inflow of pilgrims was seen at Sabarimala in recent days as the police had eased certain restrictions even as the prohibitory orders are still in place. The Kerala High Court had earlier this month appointed a three-member committee, vesting them with powers to oversee law and order and other problems faced by pilgrims during the ongoing annual season.