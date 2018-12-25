KeralaLatest News

“The Duty of the Committee Appointed by High court is not to Check the Bathroom Facilities” Devaswom Board Minister on Sabarimala Issue

Dec 25, 2018, 07:21 am IST
Earlier, when asked about the issue of young women’s entry into Sabarimala, Devaswom board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that decision is to be made by the committee appointed by High Court. Yesterday, the Devaswom board minister reiterated his statement and said that the committee was not appointed to merely asses the bathroom facilities around the temple.

“I continue to stand on my decision about the committee appointed by high court. The observation Committe was appointed by High court to not check the bathroom facilities at Sabarimala alone. The committee has to advise Government on the issue of women entry into the temple”he said.

Surendran also defended the police action at Sabarimala.

“Police may have asked the women who wanted to enter Sabarimala to leave, because they have to ensure that a conflict is not happening in Sabairmala. There are more than a lakh devotees at Sabarimala and it is their duty to ensure their protection” he added.

