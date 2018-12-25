Tolerance is crucial aspect of the Indian culture: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari has said that tolerance is a crucial aspect of the Indian culture, which has taken in people from different countries after they migrated to India.

Gadkari was delivering the 31st endowment lecture of the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi yesterday. The minister’s remarks come amid a raging debate on actor Naseeruddin Shah’s statement on mob violence in the country.

The minister said politics is an instrument of socioeconomic change. “Winning elections is important but if socioeconomic transformation does not take place… progress of country and society does not take place, then you getting elected and the incumbent getting defeated has no meaning,” he said.

Highlighting the need for collective decision making among bureaucrats, the minister said taking views of juniors is not in the system.