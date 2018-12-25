Xiaomi launches Poco F1 Armoured Edition in India : Price and Features

Xiaomi has launched Poco F1 Armoured Edition .The new Poco F1 Armoured Edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage and has been priced at Rs. 23,999.

The company had teased a new Poco phone on Monday saying that a new ‘Poco will be in town’. While several reports on the Internet believed it could be the Poco F2, the company instead has launched the new Armoured Edition with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Initially announced during India launch in August 2018, the new Poco F1 Armoured Edition will be made available via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Apart from the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, the new Poco F1 Armoured Edition will be also available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model at Rs. 28,999.

The Poco F1 recently received a permanent price cut and has been retailing at a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model has been available in India at Rs. 22,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 27,999. The Poco F1 has been available in India in Graphite Black, Rosso Red, and Steel Blue colours.

To refresh, the Poco F1 features the flagship-grade Snapdragon 845 AIE processor clocked at 2.8GHz and comes with LiquidCool Technology to manage the thermal performance of the device. It sports dual rear cameras and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4000mAh battery.