Xiaomi’s Poco F2 Might Come Soon. Here is all we Know

In a news that will bring cheers to all Xiaomi fans, the company seems to be all set to launch the next version of its widely popular affordable flagship – the Poco F1. The successor to the F1 may be called the Poco F2 and will be the next upcoming model in the Poco lineup.

General Manager of Poco India, C Manmohan on Monday said that the company is coming with a new Poco phone in India on Tuesday.

Poco isn’t hosting a launch event for the same and will be announcing the phone on its social media handle. Considering how popular and demanding the Poco F1 is, if at all the company would be launching the Poco F2 there would a launch event for the same and Poco would be talking about the upcoming phone for a long time, which isn’t the case.