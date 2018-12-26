A new species of spider in Kerala named after ‘Kargil martyr Vikram Batra’

Dhruv Prajapati a spider expert from Gujarat has discovered a new species of jumping spiders in Kerala. This species of arthropod has a distinct pattern on his head and shape of eyes is also different from the other spiders. His findings have been published in the latest issue of Arthropoda Selecta. He has proposed the new species to be called Icius Vikrambatrai in honour of Kargil superhero Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Jumping Spiders Which Can Leap 6ft Found For The First Time In UK.

This new species of spider is not the first discovery of Dhruv. A student of doctoral studies at Sacred Heart College in Kerala, he has discovered 9 other spider species from different parts of the country. Back in his hometown Ahmedabad, he has focused on spiders found in South Gujarat. He has named one of his findings after former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and one after Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

