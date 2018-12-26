KeralaLatest News

A Padmakumar’s Latest statement about Ayyappa Jyothi Might Surprise You

Dec 26, 2018, 04:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kerala Government’s Women wall is largely seen as a movement to counter the mass protest which came up in the issue of Sabarimala. The Ayyappa Jyothi-lighting of lamps along the entire stretch of Kerala by Sabarimala Karma Samithi for the protection of belief was seen as a reaction against the women wall. But Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padma Kumar has actually supported the Ayyappa Jyothi, surprising many.

While speaking to the media, he said the lighting of Ayyappa Jyothi will actually help the pilgrimage in Sabarimala. Meanwhile, he evaded questions about the young women entry into Sabarimala.

