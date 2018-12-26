Latest NewsIndia

Aadhar not mandatory for school admission

Dec 26, 2018, 06:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it clear that schools cannot make the Aadhar a pre-condition for student admission.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that asking for Aadhaar cards for admissions is not as per the provisions of law and doing so will be against the recent order of the Supreme Court.
He said UIDAI is aware of the reports that some schools are asking for Aadhaar cards for student admission.

In September, the Supreme Court had upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar but clipped the scope of the biometric identity project. It had ruled that Aadhaar was not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

The court had held that Aadhaar would remain compulsory for the filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number, as well as welfare schemes.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 17, 2018, 11:14 am IST

These pictures prove that Sara Ali Khan is a carbon copy of mother Amrita Singh

Nov 18, 2018, 07:36 am IST

Terrorist Group Hizbul Mujahideen releases video of killing Youth

Jul 29, 2018, 07:53 am IST

Watch: The Trailer of Dhanush’s New Movie Vada Chennai is Something You Shouldn’t Miss

Jul 4, 2018, 06:37 pm IST

ABVP workers attacked by SFI activists in Keralavarma College

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close