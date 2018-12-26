Aadhar not mandatory for school admission

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it clear that schools cannot make the Aadhar a pre-condition for student admission.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that asking for Aadhaar cards for admissions is not as per the provisions of law and doing so will be against the recent order of the Supreme Court.

He said UIDAI is aware of the reports that some schools are asking for Aadhaar cards for student admission.

In September, the Supreme Court had upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar but clipped the scope of the biometric identity project. It had ruled that Aadhaar was not mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions.

The court had held that Aadhaar would remain compulsory for the filing of Income Tax returns and allotment of Permanent Account Number, as well as welfare schemes.